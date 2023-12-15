Billie Eilish Confirms Her New Album Is “Almost Done”

Home News Rebecca Pedley December 15th, 2023 - 7:19 PM

Legendary pop star, Billie Eilish, gave a new interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where she commented on the backstory of creating her Grammy-nominated track, “What Was I Made For.” The song was written for the Barbie soundtrack, and has recently evolved in becoming a nominee for a Golden Globe. The ceremony will take place on Sunday January 7th, and is moving to CBS, which last aired the show over four decades ago.

Eilish also said that her third album is “almost done” and will serve as the follow-up to her sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever which arrived in 2021. Eilish has also spoken about how she believes ‘What Was I Made For’ showcases one of her “best vocal performances,” saying she “had this exact vision for what I wanted it to sound like, and I got it there.” She described aiming for whispery, “heartbroken” vocals.

“I feel really proud,” she continued. “If I can be honest, I feel like it’s one of my best vocal performances I’ve ever given.”

Eilish had previously said that she felt like she had hit her songwriting peak prior to the penning of “What Was I Made For.” Back in November, rock artist Johnny Marr called Eilish a “modern-day version” of The Cure.