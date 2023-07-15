Thirty Seconds to Mars Shares Inspirational New Single “Get Up Kid”

Home News Diana Bello July 15th, 2023 - 5:44 PM

A new song from thirty seconds has been released recently which is quite motivational which is called ‘Get up Kid’. This would as well be their single that was taken from their upcoming album called ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’. This single track would be the third track on the setlist that will be on the album. Before the single was released on youtube it was teased online by Jared Leto, he came to reveal the message of the song about the ups and downs of life, and thankful for the support he gains from his sibling. His sibling who is part of the duo group and came to share an image from a childhood of him and his brother, which can be found on Instagram