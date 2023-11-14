J Mascis Announces New Album What Do We Do Now For February 2024 Release, Shares New Video For “Can’t Believe We’re Here”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2023 - 2:33 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

On February 2 musical virtuoso J Mascis will release his fifth solo studio album What Do We Do Now by Sub Pop Records. Recorded at Mascis‘s studio Bisquiteen in Western Massachusetts, What Do We Do Now is the artist‘s first solo album that features full drum and electric leads, although the rhythm parts are still all acoustic.The upcoming album features guest musicians Ken Mauri of The B-52s on keys and Ontario-based polymath Matthew “Doc” Dunn on steel guitar.

Today, Mascis also shares the star strewn official video fo the lead single “Can’t Believe We’re Here,” which features appearances from the musician and a few of his friends and foes. As a whole, the song is fabulous by how the instrumentation shakes the air with solid rock vibes while the vocal performance serenades the ears with great harmony. As for the music video, each scene shows Mascis and company performing the song while flashback of memories appear and disappear in the background.

Can’t Believe We’re Here Track Listing

1. Can’t Believe We’re Here

2. What Do We Do Now

3. Right Behind You

4. You Don’t Understand Me

5. I Can’t Find You

6. Old Friends

7. It’s True

8. Set Me Down

9. Hangin Out

10. End Is Gettin Shaky

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat