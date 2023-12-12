J Mascis Shares Dynamic New Single “Set Me Down”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2023 - 1:21 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

In February artist J Mascis will be releasing his fifth solo studio album What Do We Do Now on Sub Pop Records and now the guitarist has shared his new single “Set Me Down.” As a whole, Mascis latest ditty is fabulous by how the instrumentation shakes the atmosphere with lovely soft rock vibes while the artist serenades the ears with his harmonic voice and wicked guitar solo.

Mascis is currently on the road with Dinosaur Jr., who are touring to celebrate the 30 anniversary of their sixth studio album Where You Been and recently Rolling Stone placed Mascis at number 74 on their “250 Guitarists Of All Time” while Germany’s Musikexpress placed the artist at number two on the editors’s and number seven on the readers’s “Top Guitarists” lists.

What Do We Do Now can be pre-ordered now from Sub Pop and North American orders from the Sub Pop Mega Mart will receive the limited Loser Edition on clear purple vinyl. In the UK and Europe, LP orders from Mega Mart 2 will get neon pink Losers or a strictly limited edition run on Blue Curacao Vinyl.

