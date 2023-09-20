The Breeders Share Rocking New Single “Divine Mascis” Featuring J Mascis

Home News Roy Lott September 20th, 2023 - 4:24 PM

The Breeders release a track from their upcoming reissue of Last Splash (out on Friday), ‘Divine Mascis’, a never-before-heard version of ‘Divine Hammer’ from the original recording sessions, featuring vocals from Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis. The track is released with a new video directed by Sabrina Nichols. The reissue, titled Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition), will be released this Friday, September 22.

Mascis’ version of the song came as a surprise to the rest of the band. Speaking to Uncut, Kelley Deal explains: “At the time, J Mascis was a guitar god… we sent him the tape to put guitar on, so when it came back and he’s got rid of our voices and just put his vocal on, we were like, ‘Wha?!’ But it’s really cute. There’s a freshness to it, and it’s just so weird. I like his voice and the idiosyncratic way he sings and delivers lines. So I thought it was really neat.”