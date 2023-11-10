Hozier Announce Spring & Summer 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 10th, 2023 - 7:54 PM

The world-renowned Hozier is bringing his “The Unreal Unearth Tour” to North America in 2024! After finishing his previously announced EU dates throughout the rest of 2023, Hozier will begin his 37 new dates in North America on April 20th in Raleigh, North Carolina.

He will then combat cities including Dallas, Orlando, Tampa, Denver, and many more, including a two-night stand at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium.

He’ll wrap things up on September 17th at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Alongside the amazingly talented, Allison Russell, as supporting act on select dates. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 17th at 12:00 local time!

Hozier 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

11/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

11/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/29 – Paris, FR @ La Villette

12/02 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

12/03 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

12/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

12/06 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovní hala Fortuna

12/08 – Brussels, BE @ Vorst Nationaal

12/10 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

12/11 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

12/13 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

12/15 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

12/17 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena

02/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

04/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

04/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

04/25 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

04/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

04/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/02 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

05/05 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

05/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

05/11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

05/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

05/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

05/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

05/21 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/04 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/05 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/27 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/07 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater

08/10 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/16 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

08/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/27 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena

08/28 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

08/30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/03 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

09/04 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/06 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

09/07 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/14 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna