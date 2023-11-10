Hozier Announce Spring & Summer 2024 Tour Dates

The world-renowned Hozier is bringing his “The Unreal Unearth Tour” to North America in 2024! After finishing his previously announced EU dates throughout the rest of 2023, Hozier will begin his 37 new dates in North America on April 20th in Raleigh, North Carolina.
He will then combat cities including Dallas, Orlando, Tampa, Denver, and many more, including a two-night stand at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium.
He’ll wrap things up on September 17th at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Alongside the amazingly talented, Allison Russell, as supporting act on select dates. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 17th at 12:00 local time!
Hozier 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
11/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
11/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/29 – Paris, FR @ La Villette
12/02 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
12/03 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
12/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
12/06 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovní hala Fortuna
12/08 – Brussels, BE @ Vorst Nationaal
12/10 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
12/11 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
12/13 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
12/15 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
12/17 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
02/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
04/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
04/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
04/25 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
04/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
04/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/02 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
05/05 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
05/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
05/11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
05/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
05/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
05/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
05/21 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
06/04 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/05 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/27 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/07 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater
08/10 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/16 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
08/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/27 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena
08/28 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
08/30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/03 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
09/04 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/06 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
09/07 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/14 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna