Kid Cudi Reveals Tracklist & Special Guests For New Album INSANO Featuring A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams & More

Cait Stoddard January 8th, 2024 - 4:03 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to nme.com, artist Kid Cudi has confirmed the track list for his upcoming album Insano, which is set to be released on released on January 12. The rapper also has revealed the 21 track LP features collaborations with ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Lil Yachty, Lil Wayne, Young Thug and XXXTentacion perform on Insano as well.

Cudi also recently hinted that he was “nearing the end” of his music career, by promising one final album of “all new music” before retiring. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more. Wont be next year. Keep u posted.”

Last month, Cudi announced his memoir CUDI, by teasing a potential book tour in the future. The book is set to hit shelves in September 2024.

Insano Track List

1.Often, I Have These Dreamz (featuring DJ Drama)

2. Keep Bouncin

3. Get Off Me (featuring Travis Scott)

4. Most Ain’t Dennis’

5. Wow (featuring ASAP Rocky)

6. Electrowavebaby

7. A Tale Of A Knight

8. Cud Life

9. Too Damn High (featuring Lil Yachty)

10. Getcha Gone

11. At The Party’ (featuring Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams)

12. Mr Coola

13. Freshie

14. Tortured

15. X & Cud (featuring XXXTentacion)

16. Seven (featuring Lil Wayne)

17. Funky Wizard Smoke

18. Rager Boyz (featuring Young Thug)

19. Porsche Topless

20. Blue Sky

21. Hit The Streetz In My Nikes