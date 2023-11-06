Kid Cudi Voices Support For Ceasefire In Gaza

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2023 - 1:01 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to thefader.com, On November 4 rapper Kid Cudi went on social media to express his support for the Palestinian civilians caught in the middle of the ongoing Israel and Hamas war. The artist has stated that he “can’t watch what’s happening in the world and remain silent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willis (@kidcudi)

Cudi adds: “I can’t imagine the pain people are feeling,” Cudi said, referring to the growing number of casualties resulting from the Israeli government’s ongoing attacks on the Gaza strip, which is home to two million people. Seeing their entire neighborhoods bombed, losing generations of family members, parents crying over their children’s lifeless bodies, communities turning into mass graves, people digging through rubble of their homes in hopes of finding remains of their loved ones””

As a result, Cudi might push back the release of his upcoming album Insano, as “it doesn’t feel right to share the music I have coming out and pretend like there isn’t a part of the world burning, thousands of people [are] being murdered.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford