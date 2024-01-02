Travis Scott Joins Playboi Carti On New Song “Backr00ms”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2024 - 5:16 PM

According to pitchfork.com, artist Playboi Carti has shared a new song with artist Travis Scott called “Backr00ms,” which comes with a music video. The song also features collaborations SexIsDeath and Indiana420Bitch. In the clip. As for the music video, the Cartu and Scott take turns rapping in a garage near an SUV, while scenes of Carti showering a dancer with money are spliced throughout the whole video.

This is the fourth time Carti and Scott have teamed up on a song together since “Fe!n” from Scott’s Utopia, 2018’s “Love Hurts,” and 2017’s “Green & Purple.” Although Carti did not reveal any other information when sharing “Backr00ms,” it does seem like a step up in new music from the artist. The performer has recently previewed songs including “2024,” “Different Day,” and “H00dByAir,” and “Popular” with the Weeknd and Madonna earlier in 2023. Carti‘s most recent album, Whole Lotta Red came out in 2020.

Last year Carti was arrested for allegedly assaulting and allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend. The artist rumored to appear on the new Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign album, Vultures, which has experienced multiple release delays despite being premiered at listening parties.

