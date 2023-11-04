Kid Cudi Teams Up With Travis Scott & Pharrell Williams On New Single “At The Party”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 4th, 2023 - 3:50 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Rapper Kid Cudi has teamed up with the talents of Travis Scott & Pharrell Williams on a new single titled “At The Party.”

Kid Cudi is known for his hit debut mixtape, “A Kid Named Cudi.” This new single won’t be the first time that Travis Scott and Kid Cudi. They have worked together before with the song “The Scotts.” This is also not the first time Kid is collaborating with Willams. They have collapsed in the past with the song “ Surfin.”

The song is simple, with the same recurring beat and lyrics throughout the melody.

According to a press release, “HYPEBEAST fittingly christened it “a fun and upbeat summer anthem,” and Consequence of Sound dubbed it “a top-down, tunes-up party track.” Hopefully, the new party track of the end of the year.

