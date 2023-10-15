Kid Cudi Releases Passionate New Star Trek Inspired Single ”Heaven’s Galaxy”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 15th, 2023 - 3:47 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Rapper Kid Cudi has released a new single titled ”Heaven’s Galaxy” inspired by the ever-popular Star Trek franchise.

Kid Cudi, also known as Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi originated in Ohio. The artist has had multiple hits like “Day N Nite,” “Pursuit of Happiness” and “The Scotts.”

The single ”Heaven’s Galaxy” is a futuristic hit with an edge only Kid Cudi could provide. Somehow, he can keep the melody mellow yet inspiring simultaneously.

According to a press release, “Mirror Mayhem brings Kid Cudi into the worlds of both “Star Trek” and Fortnite to perform his brand-new “Star Trek”-themed music collaboration “Heaven’s Galaxy.” This collab is one we didn’t know we needed.

