Camp Flog Gnaw Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Tyler, The Creator, SZA, Kali Uchis & More

Home News Skyy Rincon August 20th, 2023 - 3:15 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Tyler, The Creator’s Los Angeles-based music festival Camp Flog Gnaw has officially returned with the announcement of their 2023 star-studded lineup! The ninth installment of the event is scheduled to take place later this year at Dodger’s Stadium on November 11th and 12th.

The lineup features nearly 40 artists including headliners Tyler, The Creator, SZA and The Hillbillies (featuring Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem). The festival will also include live performances from artists such as AG Club, Baby Rose, BADBADNOTGOOD, Balming Tiger, beabadoobee, Clipse, Cuco, d4vd, DAISY WORLD, Dominic Fike, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, Fana Hues, Fuerza Regida, Ice Spice, julie, Kali Uchis, Kevin Abstract, Khamari, Left Brain, Lil Yachty, Liv.e, Maxo, Maxo Kream, Mike G, Paris Texas, PinkPantheress, Ravyn Lenae, redveil, Rex Orange County. SPINALL, Syd, Teezo Touchdown, Toro y Moi, Turnstile and WILLOW.

All passes for the event are currently sold out, however, a waitlist has been enabled for each of the different passes including General Admission which starts at $335, VIP Admission starting at $595 and Super VIP which starts at $1495. Access to carnival rides are included with the purchase of any of the three of the pass options, however, carnival game tickets are sold separately and are not included with the purchase of a pass.

Camp Flog Gnaw has been held annually since 2012, however, the Covid-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions of the festival. 2023 marks the event’s triumphant return, especially given that passes for the festival sold out within minutes of its announcement.