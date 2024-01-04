Paramore Cancels Appearance At ALTer Ego Festival, Fall Out Boy Announced As Replacement

Home News Cait Stoddard January 4th, 2024 - 2:13 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to ocregister.com, with just about a week left before the annual ALT 98.7/FM’s ALTer Ego fest at the Honda Center in Anaheim on January 13, the radio station has announced rock act Paramore have cancelled their appearance at the event. But there is light at the end of the tunnel because rock band Fall Out Boy are scheduled to replace Paramore at the At ALTer Ego Festival.

Earlier today the music festival went on social to announce the line up change: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore announced that they cannot play at our iHeartRadio ALTer Ego concert next Saturday. We wish the band all the best and hope to see them soon. In the meantime – big thanks to our friends Fall Out Boy who will now be joining this amazing lineup of artists.”

The ALTer Ego fest will still include sets from The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Bush, Sum 41, Yellowcard, Lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party. The show is officially sold out but tickets are still available from secondary sellers.