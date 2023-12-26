Paramore Clear Social Media Accounts & Delete Website

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2023 - 3:34 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to loudwire.com, rock band Paramore have cleared out their Instagram and X and before updating them with a blank profile picture. Also The band‘s website has been deleted, which had been leaving some fans confused about the band’s motive. The timing of this curious issue follows Paramore recently expressing the are not sure what the future holds for the band or if there even is one. Every single post on the band‘s Instagram and X accounts have been deleted and the profile pictures have been changed, showing a stick figure head and torso against a grey background.

Paramore’s profile picture on Facebook has been changed to the same image but their pre existing posts are all still there. The latest is from December 17 where it wishing guitarist Taylor York a happy birthday.

The new profile picture on Paramore’s Facebook has received over 11,000 comments with a mixed bag of reactions. There are some comments using Paramore’s lyrics in an dramatic fashion, ones with optimistic outlooks and some that are all doom and gloom.

Also some fans have went to the r/Paramore Reddit thread to discuss the latest activities and think about the significance of these moves in relation to those recent comments about Paramore’s dark future.

On the post one fan says” I think they’re making big ‘left the label’ moves,” while another wondered if Paramore’s previous label Atlantic Records had managed the social media and webpages because of a transition period.