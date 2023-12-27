A Look Back: Kate Bush’s Rare 1979 BBC Special Performance

Home News Ryan Freund December 27th, 2023 - 8:22 PM

Kate Bush has had a tremendous past few years. Primarily unknown to the younger generation, her song Running Up That Hill has brought her name back to the general public. The song from 1985 gained major traction last year when it was featured in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. Before the song’s resurgence, the last time it was performed was live in 2014, a 22-night run at London’s Eventim Apollo dubbed “Before the Dawn.”.

This was not Kate’s first time at the venue, having played there when it was called the Hammersmith Odeon as part of 1979’s “The Tour of Life” which is the only tour she’s ever done, and it’s the Hammersmith stop where this was filmed for a BBC special (via BrooklynVegan). This show had everything including theater, mime, magic, myriad costume changes, and brand-new technology at the time a wireless microphone.

On this tour, Kate said that the experience was “enormously enjoyable” but also “absolutely exhausting”. She found it so exhausting that she never toured again. Thankfully we have the rare 1979 concert from a BBC special to remember it. Even though Kate never toured again, she continued to make various appearances throughout her career. You can watch the rare concert and other performances below.