Paramore Comments On “Level Of Uncertainty” Surrounding Band’s Future

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 16th, 2023 - 3:52 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to NME, Paramore recently discussed the band’s future, revealing there is a “level of uncertainty.” When contemplating the future of Paramore, they acknowledged a certain level of uncertainty, yet they confidently affirmed their commitment to staying united and embracing joyous moments.

Williams shares a statement saying, “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community. I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.” NME also shares,“Paramore are reaching to where, finally, their music has wanted to get to for the best part of the past decade. Rather than try to top their peerless anthems, the band have instead uncovered a new warmth on ‘This Is Why’, and the effect is triumphant indeed.”Meanwhile, Paramore recently debuted a song titled “Thick Skull” during their Auckland show at the Parkland Arena in New Zealand on a Saturday night.

Paramore’s music has been classified across a variety of genres, including pop-punk, emo, pop rock, alternative rock, power pop, emo pop, new wave, punk rock, pop, grunge, electropop, and synth-pop. Since bursting onto the music scene in the mid-2000s, Paramore has embarked on an incredible journey and carrying the weight of an entire generation on their shoulders was no small task, but the band has consistently reshaped their identity and emerged victorious time and time again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by paramore (@paramore)





