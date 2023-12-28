Matt Healy Teases Possible New The 1975 Album & Unreleased Demos

Home News Cait Stoddard December 28th, 2023 - 4:36 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to nme.com, artist Matty Healy has teased possible a new The 1975’s album or solo LP on social media by sharing unreleased demos. On December 27 Healy shared a meme of Sue Sylvester from the show Glee which read: “I am going to create an album that is so good” alongside the comment “I’m feelin it”. And then, the singer posted a screen recording of what appeared to be unreleased demos and ideas for potential tracks that are stored in his phone. Some of the demos were named “ringbox1, “this love 140bpm,” “3011” and more.

“Eu vou criar um álbum que é tão bom…” Matty Healy via IG Stories. pic.twitter.com/vEs4MyHSSs — The 1975 Online 🇧🇷 (@the1975online) December 28, 2023

Some fans have been speculating that the demo titled “Victim 5.18” that is a reference to the date May 18, 2023, which was the day that a Taylor Swift fan wrote an open letter to the pop singer about their concerns over Healy and Swift’s speculated romance.

It still remains unclear whether the demos would be for a potential new album for The 1975 or if they would be for a solo record. Healy has previously and briefly spoke about working on solo material while appearing as a guest on The Ion Pack podcast last year.