Jerry Cantrell Drops Crazy Weird NSFW Music Video for “Prism of Doubt”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 8th, 2022 - 3:45 PM

It has been awhile for a music video to capture audiences attention with outrageous content but today that has changed because artist Jerry Cantrell released a wacky and odd music video for the song “Prism of Doubt.”

The song can be found on Cantrell’s 2021 studio album Brighten which consists of slow and relaxing sound but the music video screams loudness because of the funny storyline that is being told in the video. The audience should brace themselves from Cantrell’s wild and humorous mind.

The music video begins with a news reporter warning everyone about a comet that hit the Earth. But the reporter and the rest of the characters are dolls that seem to follow the 2004 movie Team America: World Police but with a huge kick to it.

The footage shows the audience dolls that are melted and in zombie form, shooting at one another and while being on fire. Cantrell makes an appearance as a doll playing the guitar guitar while skeleton dolls start dance to Michael Jackson’s song “Thriller.” The amusing part is when the baby doll kills a zombie doll with her axe. and one of the heros in the video gets abducted by aliens.