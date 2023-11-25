Son Of Anthrax’s Scott Ian Joins Foo Fighters For Performance Of “Everlong”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 25th, 2023 - 11:00 AM

Son Of Anthrax’s Scott Ian has joined the Foo Fighters to perform the song “Everlong.” Revel, Scott Ian’s son, has just lived every Foo Fighters fan’s dream of performing one of their well-known singles, “Everlong” with the band.

According to Consequence Sound, “In a video of the jam session filmed by Anthrax (and Pantera) drummer, Charlie Benante, Revel can be seen playing Pat Smear’s Les Paul alongside Dave Grohl and rest of Foo Fighters, chugging out a guitar part for the beloved tune. Ian posted the clip on Wednesday with the caption: “Rev gave Pat the day off. He deserves it.“

The video is truly heartwarming to see someone so young able to live out a dream, especially that of a twelve-year-old. For any Foo Fighters fan, this was a dream come true and a memorable moment for Revel and his family. It’s clear that Revel has inherited his father’s passion for rock music, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will surely be a highlight of his musical career.