John Oates Says “I’m Really Proud Of What Daryl And I Created Together” Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

December 28th, 2023

According to nme.com, artist John Oates has shared is reflections about his musical partnership with Daryl Hall amid their ongoing legal battle. Speaking on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope, Oates said: “You can’t ignore the fact that the Hall & Oates catalogue of hits and the 50-year career will always trump almost anything that Daryl does on his own or I do on my own, which is okay because I’m very proud of that music. I’m really proud of what Daryl and I created together.”

The singer adds: “I make the analogy of what it’s like when you go to a great museum and you’re really excited to go and see all the beautiful paintings or the exhibits or whatever it might be, and then near the end, your feet start to hurt and you say, ‘You know what? I can’t wait to get out of here.’ That’s kind of how I feel about it. It’s just a matter of living in my present.”

Oates also reflected on extensive time spent on the road at the height of their stardom, by sharing that it left no time for reflection: “It was a lot of business demands, a lot of heavy demands… Daryl and I were at the top of the pop world. We had number-one record after number-one record. We were traveling around the world constantly. Everyone thinks that that was probably the high point of my life, but to be honest with you, it actually wasn’t my favorite time.”

The pair met in a lift at the Adelphi Ballroom back in 1967, before forming Hall & Oates in 1970. The duo are known for hits “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “You Make My Dreams” and “Maneater.”