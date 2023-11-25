Daryl Hall Suing John Oates To Prevent Joint Venture Stake Sale To Primary Wave Music

Home News Jordan Rizo November 25th, 2023 - 12:01 PM

Although Daryl Hall and John Oates are infamously known for their partnership in the music industry, that reputation is quickly coming to an end. As described in AP news, Hall is suing Oates in efforts to prevent him from their stake in their joint venture with Primary Wave Music. The reason for Hall’s decision to sue is that it would violate a previous business agreement that the Hall & Oates duo had forged.

As AP news emphasizes, Hall’s attorney has explained that the lawsuit is a private matter and dispute with confidential terms and processes. Nevertheless, there is still some news related to the lawsuit that is open for fans’ interpretation. For example, before the sale was official, on November 16, a restraining order was issued by the Nashville chancery court judge. The restraining order ensured that Oates and those in his trust could not close their sale to Primary Wave Music but for specific circumstances, such as the judge’s order expiring.

Even more interestingly, AP news discloses how for the past 15 years, Primary Wave had already owned a significant amount of interest in Hall & Oates song catalog. Knowing this could fill the gaps as to why Oates is leaning towards joint venture stake sale specifically to Primary Wave Music. Hall’s decision to file a lawsuit against Oates is justifiable in what seems to be a sneaky and intentional move on Oates’ end. For example, in an intent to officialize the sale, Oates disclosed the music duo’s business agreement to Primary Wave Music, which was not only going against confidentiality, but also betraying Hall. The case will not be taken up until November 30 court hearing, although it the tension and controversy continuous.