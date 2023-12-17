John Oates Shares New Charity Single “Get Your Smile On”, Revealed As Anteater On Masked Singer

Home News Jordan Rizo December 17th, 2023 - 1:30 PM

John Oates’s new charity single, “Get Your Smile On”, is the perfect song to listen to when one is feeling depressed, melancholy or down. The press release shares how Oate’s ,who was previously best known as Hall & Oates (The American pop duo), enthusiastically shared his new single on December 15, 2023. The song’s lyrics and accompanying music video work together to elicit dopamine for the listener, and to brighten their day. Even more special, one cannot help but appreciate and admire Oates as the press release shares how all proceeds of the single goes to Teen Cancer America.

The entirety of the song has a soft yet cheerful melody that encourages the listener to enjoy the single and gravitate towards the joyfulness it inevitably produces. Oates’s vocals are very soft and calming that continue to emphasize a peaceful tone and melody. The lyrics of the song are extremely efficient in making one’s melancholy mood shift completely. For instance, the single continuously includes Oates singing, “come and get your smile on” and “frown is just a grin turned upside down”. In these lyrics, Oates is motivating his listeners to remember that there is always a reason to be happy, and that with a more positive perspective, one can choose to smile, be happy and face the challenges that life has to offer.

The music video for Oates’s new single is extremely touching and continues to highlight the singer’s desire to elicit positive emotions from listeners. As the press release explains, the people featured in the music video are all fighters and survivors that participate in the Teen Cancer America Music program. Not only does this continue to spread awareness for the organization, but it also visually displays people who have overcome the hardest of challenges, and still found a reason to smile. With colorful graffiti and paintings of smiles, the music video is filled with cheerful imagery that continue to uplift the listener and underline the power of a smile.