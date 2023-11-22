Daryl Hall Gets Restraining Order Against John Oates

Home News Kennedy Huston November 22nd, 2023 - 3:38 PM

Daryl Hall was granted a restraining order against long-time musical partner John Oates. The duo who seemed like best friends, are in the middle of a legal battle for reasons that have not been fully disclosed. Consequence notes that the case is classified as “contract/debt” and filed as a “verified complaint for preliminary relief in aid of arbitration.”

What’s publicly known about the case so far is that Hall filed a complaint against Oates last week on Nov. 16 and was granted a restraining order that was approved the following day. According to Philadelphia Magazine, the dispute is between the two musician’s separate business trusts but further details are sealed.

After their rise to fame in the late 70s, the duo achieved eight platinum records and six number one hits. Hall & Oates fizzled out in later years, focusing on solo albums and their separate careers. In 2022, Hall told the LA Times that, “It’s very annoying to be a duo,” suggesting his distaste for reviving a music career with Oates. He continues in his statement, “Everything you do is juxtaposed against another person. Try doing that sometime. I don’t want to use the word ‘emasculating,’ because that’s male, but it takes away your individuality.”

On another note, Hall recently covered “Heroes” by David Bowie on an episode of his YouTube series, Live From Daryl’s House. Joining him was King Crimson’s Robert Fripp, who contributed as a lead guitarist in the original production of “Heroes.”