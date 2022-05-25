First Annual BeachLife Ranch Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Wilco and More

Home News Megan Mandatta May 25th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

The first annual BeachLife Ranch Festival has announced its first-ever lineup including the Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Wilco, and more. The event takes place from September 16-18 on The Waterfront in Redondo Beach, California. Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

“We’re excited to celebrate the ‘cowboy surfer’ way of life — making memories, weekend barbecuing and listening to tunes, whether on a ranch or at the beach,” BeachLife Ranch co-founder and producer Allen Sanford said, This festival is inspired by growing up in Southern California and spending summers in Central California trail riding on horses all day, then coming home to wash up for a sunset BBQ of Santa Maria tri-tip with all the fixins. It’s different from surf & skate beach culture, but the vibe is the same, and something we want to celebrate: love and respect for the outdoors, nature, friends and community. We invite you to the only major country and Americana festival on the beach in Southern California.”

General admission tickets are currently on sale for $299 with VIP passes going for $688 and Admiral passes going for $995. Before then, The Lumineers are set to perform on July 29. Hall and Oates have also announced their intentions to perform at this festival as a headliner.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat