Exodus’ Jack Gibson Sits Out Remaining Fall 2023 Tour Due To Family Emergency, Darkest Hour’s Mike Schleibaum Fills In

Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

According to blabbermouth.net, Exodus’s bassist Jack Gibson has announced he will be sitting out the remaining dates on the band’s current U.S. tour because of “a family emergency.” Filling in for the bassists for all of the remaining shows will be Mike Schleibaum from Darkest Hour, who are the opening act for Exodus. Earlier today Exodus’s guitarist Gary Holt went on social media to post the following statement: “In case people were wondering where our brother Jack Gibson was last night, he had to leave the tour for a family emergency, family first.”

The post continues with: “We have his back all ways and always. So last night as well as the remaining three shows the low end is being handled by our brother @theriffdojo , who has been studying like a madman these last few days to learn the set. He did a killer job last night and it’ll be heavy as fuck , like always There’s no replacing Jack, he’s one of one. But for the remainder he is where he needs to be. Our thoughts and hearts are with our brother now. Send your positive vibes his way”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Holt (@garyholt_official)

Exodus ares continuing to tour in support of their latest album Persona Non Grata, which arrived in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The band also has three headlining shows remaining on their North American Tour: December 12 in Flint, Michigan, December 14 in Omaha, Nebraska and December 16 in Salt Lake City, Utah.