Exodus Has Recently Signed With Austria Record Label Napalm Records

According to blabbermouth.net, San Francisco thrash metal band Exodus have recently signed a worldwide contract with the Austrian record label Napalm Records.

In the following statement Exodus’s guitarist Gary Holt expresses his joy about the signing with Napalm Records.

“Exodus are extremely excited to announce that we are joining the family at Napalm Records! It’s time for a new chapter for the band, and we are stoked to be joining the label and are starting to put our foot on the gas and get ourselves prepared for the next record! They convinced us with their passion and love for the band, and where we will be going in the future, we couldn’t say no.”

Holt continues with: “It’s time to push even further and not only continue to run right over people with our brand of thrash, it’s time to increase the body count! Here’s to new beginnings with Napalm Records!”

Thomas Caser, CEO, Napalm Records, adds: “We are proud to announce this signing of one of the most influential metal bands in the world — one that has proven to always deliver the highest quality throughout the decades of their career. We cannot wait to start the work and on the road together! Welcome to the Napalm family Exodus!”

Last month Exodus canceled their previously announced Summer 2023 European tour so Holt could “tend to his family” after his brother was recently hospitalized in Italy.

The guitarist joined Exodus in 1981 shortly after the band’s formation and has been the group’s main songwriter ever since. Holt has performed on every Exodus album and is considered highly influential in the world of thrash metal.