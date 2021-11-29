Exodus’ Gary Holt Discusses Vaccines And Ivermectin: “Unfortunately Some People Are More Willing To Take A Deworming Agent Than The Vaccine”

Home News Skyler Graham November 29th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

For people encouraging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine, they may face comments about other supposed solutions, particularly the ivermectin deworming agent. One of these people is Gary Holt of Exodus.

According to Loudwire, the guitarist is urging people to get vaccinated in light of the latest variant of the virus. And he’s doing so with firsthand experience with COVID — in March of 2020, he tested positive for the virus and suffered from its flu-like symptoms. If more people got vaccinated, he says, the chaos surrounding the issue would not have to continue.

“People say that even when vaccinated, you could still get it,” Holt said. “Well, if you could get a vaccine that reduces [a deadly disease] to a nasty cold, you don’t have to overflow the hospitals and you wouldn’t have to have the snowballing amount of problems it is causing. We could get back to normal.”

Some of the people who claim to have recovered from COVID using ivermectin include Aaron Lewis of Staind, who said the dewormer helped him test negative within a week. Holt, however, said using this treatment is illogical, as both the vaccine and dewormer are made by the same groups of people.

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz