Gary Holt Of Exodus Reacts To Band’s Mention On Cobra Kai

Home News Jamie Reddy January 5th, 2022 - 12:31 AM

There are people that don’t like to be referenced in a bad light, and then there are others that simply want the exposure and are grateful to be mentioned. Recently on an episode of Kobra Kai, American metal band, Exodus was mentioned on the show as a “shitty Metallica”. (Spoiler Ahead) On the show, Raymond was confronted by a neighbor, who said, “Some freeloader was blaring shitty Metallica all night!” Raymond says “Yeah, that was actually Exodus’ Bonded by Blood, but it’s not your fault, you don’t know the genre.”

The guitarist for Exodus, Gary Holt, took to instagram to show his appreciation. “RAD!! One of my favorite shows just threw a massive Exodus reference! So sick! @william_zabka, this season is EPIC!” he stated. This is a prime example of a humbled individual who appreciates any type of mention from the industry. While the neighbor who made the statement on the show may have intended for it to be condescending, one should know that Kirk Hammett was originally a guitarist for Exodus, but eventually joined Metallica in 1983. With that said, no matter the intent of the reference, the two bands will forever be connected. See the post below and click here for more information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Holt (@garyholt_official)

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz