Liam Gallagher & John Squire Confirm Collaborative New Album, Announce Lead Single For January 2024 Release

According to consequence.net, Oasis’s Liam Gallagher and The Stone Roses’s John Squire have announced they are releasing a collaborative album and although the full details have not been announced, the duo did mention that their first single “Just Another Rainbow” will arrive on January 5. Gallagher and Squire have known each other since 1989 and previously co-wrote the tune “Love Me and Leave Me” for Squire’s band The Seahorses, which is a project that did not come into focus until Squire joined Gallagher on stage for a performance of “Champagne Supernova” at Knebworth Park in 2022.

After that magical moment, Squire sent Gallagher an initial batch of songs and the duo began collaborating remotely with Jimi Hendrix, The Sex Pistols, Faces, Bob Marley and The Bee Gees as “reference points.” As for recording the upcoming album, Gallagher went to Squire’s studio in Macclesfield, where he laid down vocals for two demos per day. Then the duo headed over to Los Angeles for three weeks of sessions with producer Greg Kurstin and Joey Waronker, who play bass and drums on the album.

In a video promoting the single, Gallagher calls his collaborator “without a doubt the best guitarist of his generation and in the world in my opinion,” with Squire describing the Oasis member as “one of the all time great rock and roll voices. I put him in the same class as Dylan, Lennon, Jagger, and Rotten.”

