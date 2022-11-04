Liam Gallagher Responds To Robbie Williams’ Claims About Oasis Being Bullies

Home News Federico Cardenas November 4th, 2022 - 11:51 PM

The legendary English singer-songwriter and Oasis frontman Liam Gallaher has offered his response to the singer-songwriter Robbie Williams’ claim that Oasis were bullies to the music industry during the height of their career. Gallagher took to Twitter to answer a fan asking about Williams’ comment.

NME quotes Robbie Williams’ interview with Zane Lowe regarding his recent greatest hits album XXV, as the singer goes on to explain his relationship with Oasis: “Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was fucking unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’. It’s part of that competitive nature of me, too.”

He goes on to note the darker side of the famed rock band, explaining that “Also they were gigantic bullies too, to the whole industry, everybody in it – and I didn’t like that. A lot of that still remains inside me. They’re probably different people now but there’s a lot of me that’s like, ‘They’re fucking bullies, them. I don’t like bullies.’”

While he remains unhappy with Oasis’ conduct then, he seems more positive about front man Liam Gallagher’s conduct today, saying that he “looks as though he’s changed… He’s doing fine. And he’s rocking it. The great thing about being a fan of Oasis is when Liam comes out with a great album, I can be a fan. The great thing about being resentful towards them is when they don’t, I’m happy. I win on both sides.”

When a fan asked Liam Gallagher for his thoughts on Williams’ interview, Gallagher replied that “I agree with him on the vital ting not on the bully thing I’ve never bullied anyone in my life I’m a massive piss taker for sure and probably gone a little too far sometimes but if I’ve ever hurt anyone’s feelings I apologise.” See Gallagher’s reply below.

Robbie Williams’ XXV has recently soared to the top of the UK charts, leading to Williams getting a record for his number of UK #1 albums. Last month, the Gallagher brothers Noel and Liam continued their longstanding beef, as Liam claimed that Noel prevented him from using Oasis’ music in a new documentary.