Liam Gallagher Shares Nostalgic New Song And Video “Better Days”

The English singer-songwriter and famed frontman of rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher has gifted fans with another single from his upcoming album, C’MON YOU KNOW. The new track, titled “Better Days,” was released April 21 along with a music video. C’MON YOU KNOW is set to release on May 27.

Sonically and lyrically, “Better Days” seems to be a powerfully well rounded attempt to create a positive, heartwarming and uplifting track. Making use of mostly simple but sweet piano and guitar riffs, lively drums and ambient synths, Gallagher’s backing band create a simultaneously hypnotic and vibrant canvas upon which the singer can paint, singing nostalgic and yearning lyrics: “there’ll be better days when my love will find you, even though we’re miles apart.”

The music video, directed by Paul Dugdale and produced by Untold Studios, finds Gallagher and his backing band performing the new track on the rooftop of a building. As the song goes on, we see more instances of people surrounding the building looking up to hear the band’s tune. Consequence Sound has pointed out similarities between the visual effects and setting of “Better Days'” music video and the music video for Oasis’ 1994 hit “Supersonic;” an indication that Gallagher is using this video and project to make a nod to his past work in the legendary rock band. The rooftop setting, combined with the interesting and captivating visual affects applied to the daylight sky, create a fitting atmosphere to show off this uplifting track.

Watch the official music video for “Better Days” via YouTube below.

“Better Days” follows the previous release of the title track from Gallagher’s new project, “C’mon You Know.” Gallagher has also previously collaborated with esteemed rock musician Dave Grohl on his recent single “Eveything’s Electric.” C’MON YOU KNOW will be Liam Gallagher’s third solo studio album, and will follow his 2019 release Why Me? Why Not.