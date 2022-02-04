Liam Gallagher Collaborates With Dave Grohl On Bold New Track “Everything’s Electric”

Home News Audrey Herold February 4th, 2022 - 2:10 PM

Liam Gallagher, known for his work in the ’90s alt-rock band Oasis, continues to wow his audience. His third studio album, C’MON YOU KNOW, is set to be released May 27 of this year. He has released the first single off of the album, “Everything’s Electric,” a track that was co-written by rock legend, Dave Grohl (he did the drums as well on the track). It was also produced by Greg Kurstin, who’s won multiple Grammys for his work.

Years ago, Gallagher and Grohl met when their bands went touring together, leading to a life long friendship. Speculation of the two working together has risen in recent years, however nothings been done till now. “Everything’s Electric,” is a track about relationship issues in which the couple doesn’t see eye to eye, “I don’t have you but I despise the feeling.” The song is the ultimate breakup track, ridden with angst. The instrumental fits the song perfectly, highlighting Gallagher’s natural singer-songwriter quality that makes him someone his audience can relate to easily. As always, Grohl’s drumming is superb.

C’MON YOU KNOW, is the follow up album to Gallagher’s previous releases Why Me? Why Not. (2019) and As You Were (2017). “Everything’s Electric,” is set to be debuted live at the BRIT Music Awards. The album is currently available for pre-order now. Gallagher’s store offers it both in limited edition cassette format and three varying vinyl formats as well. There will be different colored vinyls depending on where you go (Amazon, HMV, independent stores).

C’MON YOU KNOW comes out May 27, 2022. Be sure to keep an eye out for it.