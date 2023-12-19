Nick Oliveri Shares New Single “I’m Not Dead” Featuring The Dwarves’ He Who Can Not Be Named

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2023 - 1:52 PM

Californian stoner punk artist Nick Oliveri shares his brand new track “I’m Not Dead,” which features The Dwarves guitarist He Who Can Not Be Named. The song is taken from the N.O. Hits At All Vol. 8 & 9 compilations, that will be released on January 19 by Heavy Psych Sounds. As a whole, “I’m Not Dead” is fantastic by how the instrumentation shakes the background with killer sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with stunning vocal tones that compliments the theme of this tune.

Oliveri is an American bassist, guitarist and vocalist from Palm Desert, California, most widely known for playing bass in Kyuss, Queens of the Stone Age and The Dwarves. He has also performed with the reunited Kyuss under the names Kyuss Lives! and Vista Chino. As a bandleader, Oliveri main project is Mondo Generator, a punk/metal hybrid that he formed in 1997.

Throughout his 35-year career in rock’n’roll, Oliveri has formed and taken part in numerous projects, including Nick Oliveri’s Death Acoustic, Death Machine, Stöner, Desert Sessions, The Uncontrollable with Blag Dahlia, as well as appearing on Mark Lanegan Band, Masters of Reality or Turbonegro albums over the years.