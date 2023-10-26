Dwarves Reveal NSFW Cover Art For New Concept Album Arriving In November 2023, Share New Single & Video “We Will Dare”

Punk Rock veterans The Dwarves return with their upcoming LP, The Concept Album, which will be released on November 17. The album is a sprawling genre-defying trip through the underbelly of rock & roll, pop, punk, thrash, garage, surf, metal and experimental noise with their trademark transgressive lyrics and shocking visual imagery.
The Concept Album features 20 brand-new instant classics from the undisputed masters of punk rock and all points in between with a classic cover shot by F. Scott Schafer to top off this sprawling cinematic release. See the full tracklist below.
In celebration of the album, the group has also released their latest single “We Will Dare” featuring Madd Lucas along with its accompanying music visual. Check it out below.
Shortly before the album, the band will be hitting the road in North America. The tour kicks off on November 2 in Tucson, AZ and includes stops in Phoenix, Orange County, Columbus and Chicago. It concludes with a New Year’s Eve show in San Francisco. Pussy Riot, Get A Grip, DFL, Codefendants, Direct Hit and Zeke will join the band on select dates. Tickets are on sale now.
Concept Album Tracklist:
1. Blast On
2. Feeling Great
3. Voodoo
4. Terrorist
5. Ages Ago
6. Dead to Me
7. Do It All the Time
8. Nobody & Me
9. Everybody Squirts
10. Kill or Be Killed
11. Roxette
12. You Lose We Win
13. Parasite
14. Come Unglued
15. We Will Dare
16. Lean
17. Ain’t Playing With You
18. Sixteen
19. Stabbed My Dad
20. All For You