Dwarves Reveal NSFW Cover Art For New Concept Album Arriving In November 2023, Share New Single & Video “We Will Dare”

Punk Rock veterans The Dwarves return with their upcoming LP, The Concept Album, which will be released on November 17. The album is a sprawling genre-defying trip through the underbelly of rock & roll, pop, punk, thrash, garage, surf, metal and experimental noise with their trademark transgressive lyrics and shocking visual imagery.

The Concept Album features 20 brand-new instant classics from the undisputed masters of punk rock and all points in between with a classic cover shot by F. Scott Schafer to top off this sprawling cinematic release. See the full tracklist below.

In celebration of the album, the group has also released their latest single “We Will Dare” featuring Madd Lucas along with its accompanying music visual. Check it out below.

Shortly before the album, the band will be hitting the road in North America. The tour kicks off on November 2 in Tucson, AZ and includes stops in Phoenix, Orange County, Columbus and Chicago. It concludes with a New Year’s Eve show in San Francisco. Pussy Riot, Get A Grip, DFL, Codefendants, Direct Hit and Zeke will join the band on select dates. Tickets are on sale now.

Concept Album Tracklist:

1. Blast On

2. Feeling Great

3. Voodoo

4. Terrorist

5. Ages Ago

6. Dead to Me

7. Do It All the Time

8. Nobody & Me

9. Everybody Squirts

10. Kill or Be Killed

11. Roxette

12. You Lose We Win

13. Parasite

14. Come Unglued

15. We Will Dare

16. Lean

17. Ain’t Playing With You

18. Sixteen

19. Stabbed My Dad

20. All For You