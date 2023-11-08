The Dwarves Share Two Tenacious New Videos For “Voodoo” & “Roxette”

Home News Roy Lott November 8th, 2023 - 9:01 PM

Punk Rock veterans The Dwarves return with a sprawling genre-defying trip through the underbelly of pop, punk, thrash, garage, surf, metal and experimental noise with their trademark transgressive lyrics and shocking visual imagery. The band has shared two new videos for their songs “Roxette” and “Voodoo.” Both videos run just over a minute and include blood, guts and rock and roll. Check them out below.

Both songs follow their previously released song “We Will Dare” featuring Madd Lucas. are featured on the band’s upcoming LP, The Concept Album, which will be released on November 17. The LP features 20 brand-new instant classics from the undisputed masters of punk rock and all points in between with a classic cover shot by F. Scott Schafer to top off this sprawling cinematic release. The upcoming record follows 2018’s Take Back The Night.

They are currently on their headlining North American tour that concludes with a New Year’s Eve show in San Francisco. Pussy Riot, Get A Grip, DFL, Codefendants, Direct Hit and Zeke will join the band on select dates. Tickets are on sale now.

The Dwarves consists of leading man Blag Dahlia and is joined by a whip-smart band including celebrity drummer Josh Freese (Foo Fighters), legendary multi-instrumentalist Nick Oliveri (Kyuss).