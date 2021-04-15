Green Jellÿ Announces New Album Garbage Band Kids Featuring Members of Fishbone, The Dwarves, “Weird Al” and More for June 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Punk Rock Pope”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 15th, 2021 - 5:10 PM

Best known for their 1993 hit “Three Little Pigs,” cult metal/punk band Green Jellÿ has announced their fifth studio album Garbage Band Kids with Cleopatra Records. The album will be available starting June 11 of this year and can be pre-saved here.

The announcement was accompanied by the release of a single from the album called “Punk Rock Pope,” which is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

The song mirrors the group’s previous discography, possessing the hard-edged and shouted singing styles, fast tempos and repetitive chord progressions in the instrumentals that makes the band’s sound recognizable. The track’s lyrics also continue in their line of comedic deviance, the singer speaking as the punk rock pope himself. The lyrics indicate that it is punk rock itself that acts as a savior for those who may be struggling, especially in terms of drug use.

The album will be their first release since 2009, and Green Jellÿ has gathered a grand number of special artists to make appearances. These include members of Trailer Park Boys, Fishbone, Suicidal Tendencies, The Dwarves, Piledriver, Kittie, Hacksaw Jim Duggin and a handful of others. “Weird Al” Yankovik and Wink Martindale are also set to make comedic cameos.

Green Jellÿ has created a reputation as “hilarious musical pranksters” throughout their active years beginning in 1981, never having intended to make “good music” and instead preferring to tout silly props and costumes to match their goofy lyrics. Notable past members of the band include future Tool members Danny Carey and Maynard James Keenan, Green Jellÿ having shown up unannounced for a surprise performance at Keenan’s Cinquanta at the Greek in 2014 to accompany bands A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Failure in wishing him a happy fiftieth birthday. Both past members also reunited with the band that same week for a live performance of single “Three Little Pigs.”

Garbage Band Kids Tracklist:

1. “Pukebox”

2. “Silence Of The Squarepants”

3. “Punk Rock Pope”

4. “Fuxk It”

5. “Boy Who Cried Wolf”

6. “Drinking Song”

7. “Back Alley Dentist”

8. “Champion”

9. “333”

10. “Hey Hey Hey”

11. “Beat My Meat”

12. “Weirdo” [CD ONLY]

13. “Freetoe Feet” [CD ONLY]

14. “Ballad Of Green Jellÿ” [CD ONLY]

15. “Three Little Pigs”

16. “Mægnus Ærena”

17. “Holyman Back” [CD ONLY]

Photo credit Pamela Lin