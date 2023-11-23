Nick Oliveri Unveils New Version Of Mondo Generator’s “Death March”

Home News Roy Lott November 23rd, 2023 - 8:52 AM

Rock and punk icon Nick Oliveri (ex-Kyuss, Queens of The Stone Age) shares a brand new track called”Death March” featuring Temple Of Deimos, off of his upcoming “N.O. Hits At All Vol. 8 & 9 compilation album. This new rendition of Mondo Generator’s “Death March” was recorded during his latest solo “Death Acoustic Tour” in Europe. Check it out below.

It features rare and previously unreleased songs from his past and current projects including his solo work as well as tracks from his band Mondo Generator and Death Machine 3. It also includes the previously released “Chains And Shackles” featuring Slash and “Take Aim” with Nebula.

Mondo Generator released their latest album “We Stand Against You earlier this year, which includes the hardcore “One, Two, Three, Four.”