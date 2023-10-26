Nick Oliveri Announces New Album “N.O. Hits At All Vol 8 & 9″ for January 2024 Release

Home News James Reed October 26th, 2023 - 3:55 PM

Stoner punk icon Nick Oliveri (ex-Kyuss, Queens of The Stone Age) will release the eighth and ninth chapters of his “N.O. Hits At All” compilations on January 19 via Heavy Psych Sounds. The first track “Chains and Shackles” featuring Slash is out now.

Mondo Generator’s “We Stand Against You” album releases on Heavy Psych Sounds. Nick Oliveri is ready to present some new tracks from his personal stash with the exclusive “N.O. Hits At All” compilations #8 and #9. Hear Nick Oliveri and Slash fire on all cylinders with “Chains and Shackles!”

About the song “Chains And Shackles”, he says: “The first single is an outtake track from Slash’s 2010 self-titled album. Slash wrote the music and Eric Valentine and myself wrote the words. I feel the song is hard-driving and it has the right amount of uncensored dirt, filth, sex, drugs and rock’n’roll to be called a Slash song! Until now, this track has only been available for those who happen to stumble upon it online…But 13 years later, it is available through the good people at HPS Records! Produced by the one and only Eric Valentine (producer for The Dwarves, Queens of the Stone Age). If you haven’t picked up on it yet, it gives me a great sense of pride to have worked with these guys and to tell you about! So play the track and turn it up!”

Nick Oliveri N.O. Hits At All Vol. 8′ Tracklist:

Chains And Shackles (Slash w/ Nick Oliveri) Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction (Nick Oliveri’s Death Acoustic) I’m Not Dead (He Who Can Not Be Named w/ Rex Everything) Back Off Boogaloo (Nick Oliveri and The Drug Store Cowboy) The Lords Are Here To Ride (Death Machine 3) She Wanted To Leave (Nick Oliveri’s Death Acoustic) Outlaw Scumfuc (Nick Oliveri’s Death Acoustic)

Nick Oliveri ‘N.O. Hits At All Vol. 9’ Tracklist: