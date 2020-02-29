Patti Smith Closes Out Tibet House Benefit with Performance of “People Have The Power” Featuring Iggy Pop, Phoebe Bridgers, Margo Price and More

Home News Peter Mann February 29th, 2020 - 11:38 PM

One of punk rock’s most innovative veteran trailblazing musical artist, Patti Smith, brought the house down with her closing performance of “People Have The Power” Wednesday night, February 26 at the Tibet House Benefit at New York’s prestigious, Carnegie Hall. At the fervent helm of Smith, as previously reported in Rolling Stone, in regards to her closing performance, “As always, she wrapped up the evening by playing her 1988 anthem ‘People Have the Power’ with every performer from the evening…It was one of the most joyous performances of the song in recent memory.”

According to Tibet House’s official website, the non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded by his holiness the Dalai Lama, under Mission and History details that, “Tibet House US is dedicated to preserving Tibet’s unique culture at a time when it is confronted with extinction on its own soil. By presenting Tibetan civilization and its profound wisdom, beauty, and special art of freedom to the people of the world, we hope to inspire others to join the effort to protect and save it.” This year’s 33rd annual Tibet House Benefit concert showcased a slew of talent including, as previously reported in the aforementioned Rolling Stone article, “…unforgettable performances by Laurie Anderson, Phoebe Bridgers, Matt Berninger of the National, Tibetan musician Tenzin Choegyal, Bettye LaVette, Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh and Margo Price.”

As a usual guest, along with equally revered punk rock artist Iggy Pop, Smith regularly is an active participant in the Tibet House Benefit Concert. This wasn’t Smith’s first passionate performance of her aforementioned anthem “People Have The Power” to grace Carnegie Hall. As previously reported here on mxdwn, during the then 2017 Pathway to Paris concert at Carnegie Hall, “Patti Smith held a special place of honor throughout the night. As the mother of founder Jesse Paris Smith, Patti Smith opened the evening with a reading of Emily Dickenson’s ‘Nature Is What We See,’ made special appearances as both host and musical guest throughout the night, and closed the show with her anthem, ‘People Have the Power.'”

Smith’s anthem “People Have The Power” was repeatedly performed passionately during a concert at Beacon Theater last year, after the screening of the documentary film Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band at the Tribeca Film Festival. Smith along with her band, brought out special guests Bruce Springsteen and R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, during the performance. As previously noted here on mxdwn, “Springsteen came on stage to perform a stunning version of the iconic ‘Because the Night,’ a smash hit single from Smith’s 1978 album Easter, and one that she co-wrote with Springsteen. Stipe then came on stage to join the two in an awesome rendition of ‘People Have the Power,’ another hit single from Smith’s Dream of Life record.”

To watch Patti Smith’s performance of “People Have The Power” during the 33rd annual Tibet House Benefit Concert, stream below via YouTube.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried