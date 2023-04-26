Jason Isbell Reflects on Life in New Song “Cast Iron Skillet”

Home News Dita Dimone April 26th, 2023 - 11:09 PM

Today, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit announced the release of “Cast Iron Skillet,” the third track from their upcoming eighth studio album Weathervanes. The album, which is set to be released on June 9th, 2020 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers has already received early critical acclaim.

Music fans and critics alike are already raving about “Cast Iron Skillet,” and with good reason. The song and its accompanying lyric video illustrate the favorite southern pastime of taking something simple, delicious, and filling and recreating it as something alluring, tender, and heartbreaking. In this track, Isbell masterfully channels all of the complexities of living in the South, blending in his own experiences to paint a vibrant, lyrical landscape that resonates throughout the entire project. He does not shy away from the darkness inherent in the region but also acknowledges the beauty, sweetness, and richness within.

Speaking about the process of creating the album, Isbell shares that the entire “Weathervanes” project is a personal story to him, saying “I’m really proud of this record. It sounds like an extension of ‘Reunions,’ but it’s a very different record. I wrote from a place of contemplation and breaking down the lessons I learned growing up in the South. Like any good cast iron skillet, this record is all about the seasoning, and I hope it’s just a little better with every listen.”

“Cast Iron Skillet” is just the beginning of what promises to be an incredible project. Through this song and its video, Isbell showcases his powerhouse vocals and songwriting ability. As he continues to tell the story that ties “Weathervanes” together, it’s clear that this album will be a heartfelt, honest portrait of southern culture, the power of music, and Isbell’s unique voice within it.