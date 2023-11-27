Robert Fripp & Toyah Wilcox Cover Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love A Bad Name”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2023 - 3:45 PM

According to nme.com, artists Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox have shared their covered of Bon Jovi‘s song “You Give Love A Bad Name” for the latest installment in the Sunday Lunch Series. The duo shared their cover of the 1986 track on November 26, where Fripp wore a novelty arrow headpiece while Willcox shot a cupid’s bow, while sporting pink love heart glasses and a red and white maids frock.

The new video opens with the former King Crimson guitarist declaring his now signature “bollocks!” before Willcox launches confetti canons throughout the whole performance. As for the music, the instrumentation is a bit different from the original “You Give Love A Bad Name” by how Fripp‘s guitar playing is the only instrument sizzling the air with killer riffs while the vocal performance from Wilcox serenades the ears wit heartfelt melody.

As a whole, Fripp’s and Wilcox’s cover of “You Give Love A Bad Name” shows how the duo are not afraid to test their creativity by covering famous songs and the passion for Bon Jovi’s music can be felt through the unique, funny and electrifying performance.