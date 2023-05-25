Lizzo Performs “Proud Mary” as Tribute to Rock Icon Tina Turner

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2023 - 1:51 PM

According to stereogum.com, artist Lizzo paid tribute to Tina Turner, who passed away yesterday, with a short rendition of “Proud Mary” during the Phoenix performance on the Special Tour. During the set, Lizzo gave a speech where she graciously regarded Turner as the reason she was able to take the stage in the first place.

“Today, we lost an icon and I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry about it. And I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is. As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

When the speech was done Lizzo ripped the bottom half of her costume off and worked her way into the classic and recognizable “Proud Mary” dance. During the performance Lizzo’s team went on Instagram to post videos of the artist performing Turner’s classic cover song.

