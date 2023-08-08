Made In America Festival 2023 Featuring Headliners Lizzo & SZA Canceled Due To “Severe Circumstances”

Home News James Reed August 8th, 2023 - 1:30 PM

Made in America was set to return for its 2023 edition on Labor Day Weekend, September 2-3 at Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, but it’s now been cancelled. A statement from organizers reads, “Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America Festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

The statement continues:

“Made In America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience. We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024. All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase.”

The festival’s cancellation follows allegations against one of its headliners, Lizzo, of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Lizzo called the claims outrageous and false. She had not played a show since the allegations, delivered in a lawsuit, surfaced earlier this month, and this was to be her next one (and the only date she had on her schedule).

SZA was Made in America 2023’s other headliner, and the lineup was to include Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, TiaCorine, and a “very special joint set” from Mase and Cam’ron.

Jay-Z founded the two-day festival in 2012. His label Roc Nation produces the event, and past performers have included Grammy winners Tyler, The Creator; Cardi B; Jazmine Sullivan and Burna Boy. In previous years, the two-day Made in America festivals have drawn more than 100,000 attendees, according to CBS News.

