Members Of Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Sonic Youth & Fever Ray Featured On Medicine Singers’ New Track “Honor Song”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, the musical group Medicine Singers have shared their new single in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. The group consists of Eastern Medicine Singers who perform their shows in the style of Native American pow wow. The tune finds the group being backed by a wide variety of experimental rock veterans. Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth,) Thor Harris (Water Damage, ex-Swans,) Fever Ray, Godspeed You! Black Emperor and others bring the cultural vibe with stunning instrumentation while Arthur Red Medicine Crippen serenades the ears with his powerful voice.

“Honor Song” is Medicine Singers first release since last year’s self titled debut album. Crippen has mentioned that “Honor Song” is a tribute to those who have passed away, including his wife Kathleen and the jazz titan Jaimie Branch. The tune was recorded two weeks after branch passed away.

In the following statement Crippen further discusses the meaning behind the tune: “Honor Song’ was given to me by my uncle Wayne Red Dawn Crippen. When my wife Ms. Kat wasn’t feeling well and I used to sing it to her when she was in the hospital every night. Ms. Kat is from the Ramapo tribe of NJ and NY and she’s also Montauk, her name is Spirit Dancer. When we were in the KEXP radio station in July, that was the song that came to my mind ‘the Honor Song.’

The vocalist adds: “I didn’t know how sick Ms. Kat really was, until I came home and she passed away in August. This song lingers because we lost her since we recorded it. When I sing this song I think of her the whole time. It’s a part of my prayer, I end each day singing this song and I know she’s listening. ‘Honor Song’ is a travel song, When people leave this world they travel to another dimension, and songs like this reach them.”