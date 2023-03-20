The Dillinger Escape Plan Partners With Sumerian Comics for Graphic Novel ‘One Of Us Is The Killer’

According to blabbermouth.net Sumerian Comics announced their brand new graphic novel”One Of Us Is The Killer” is inspired by inspired by The Dillinger Escape Plan‘s 2013 fifth studio album and from “Rock & Roll Hell” creators Sam Romesburg and Ben Roberts, visionary artist Greg Di Angilla and colorist Warnia Sahadewa.
Roberts and Romesburg have mentioned they were inspired use the album title to create a story which focuses on a bigger relationship which exists between two people. The other focus is on a relationship between a government and its people.
The writers have made multiple references from the album which fans will be able to understand while also allowing several themes from the songs themselves influencing the story.
“One Of Us Is The Killer” features a main cover art series by artist Angilla and colors by series colorist Sahadewa. Bundles will be available soon from Sumerian Comics that consists of various items which compliments the physical hardback.
Limited 22-page preview copies of “One Of Us Is The Killer” will be available at WonderCon in Anaheim, California where The Dillinger Escape Plan‘s Ben Weinman will be signing copies at 1 p.m. PST on this Sunday.
