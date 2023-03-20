The Dillinger Escape Plan Partners With Sumerian Comics for Graphic Novel ‘One Of Us Is The Killer’

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2023 - 2:48 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabbermouth.net Sumerian Comics announced their brand new graphic novel”One Of Us Is The Killer” is inspired by inspired by The Dillinger Escape Plan‘s 2013 fifth studio album and from “Rock & Roll Hell” creators Sam Romesburg and Ben Roberts, visionary artist Greg Di Angilla and colorist Warnia Sahadewa.

Roberts and Romesburg have mentioned they were inspired use the album title to create a story which focuses on a bigger relationship which exists between two people. The other focus is on a relationship between a government and its people.

The writers have made multiple references from the album which fans will be able to understand while also allowing several themes from the songs themselves influencing the story.