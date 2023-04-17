Former Dillinger Escape Plan and Every Time I Die Members Form New Band Better Lovers and Share Debut Single & Video “30 Under 13”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2023 - 2:50 PM

When Every Time I Die suddenly broke up, band members Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak and Stephen Micciche began teasing a new project but they didn’t reveal who the vocalist was at that time. Today Buckley, Holyoak and Micciche have announced their new band is called Better Lovers and their vocalist is Dillinger Escape Plan‘s Greg Puciato.

In light of the happy news, Better Lovers have shared their debut single and video “30 Under 13” and as a whole the tune is fantastic because the instrumentation and vocal performance serve as the perfect introduction to Better Lovers, a band whose music is as uncompromising, unapologetic and undeniable as anything they’ve done individually.

In the press release Buckley talks about his band mates helps him feel more confident as a musician.

“Looking back, I’m so happy everything got me to where I am. The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn’t a hobby. This isn’t temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we’re a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo—there’s no trying to put it back in the cage.”

Puciato adds: “Jordan sent me some already finished instrumental tracks, and they hit me at just the right time. Those tracks woke up a side of me that I thought was fully extinct but was merely evolving and changing. To my complete surprise there was still something left in that area to dig at, and the vessel for it made sense.”