Julien Baker Joins Touche Amore Onstage For Live Performance Of “Reminders”

Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2023 - 1:01 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to consequence.net, boygenius‘s Julien Baker knows how to dazzle people’s minds with her killer guitar skills because on December 8 the musician joined hardcore band Touché Amoré onstage for their set opening for at The Novo in Los Angeles. To help capture the magical moments, an audience member went on social media to post a video and captions: “Was not expecting julien baker backing up touche amore opening for deafheaven.” Based from the clip, the audience enjoyed the performance by how most of the people were was cheering and singing along.

was not expecting julien baker backing up touche amore opening for deafheaven pic.twitter.com/zFDY6KXaVV — Karolyn Jaranilla (@karolynjar) December 9, 2023

For the opening set, Baker provided vocal support along with plenty of energized headbanging. The guitarist has also previously collaborated with Touché Amoré by being featured on the band’s Stage Four album track “Skyscraper” back in 2016.

Touché Amoré‘s lead singer Jeremy Bolm shares his happiness in the following statement: “Oh, my god. Julien Baker everybody.” Then the vocalist gushed as Baker swiftly left the stage at the end of the song. When the guitarist left the stage Bolm stated:“Thanks to the personal heroes I’ve been copying for over a decade.”