Boygenius Announces New EP The Rest For October 2023 Release, Debut New Single “Black Hole”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2023 - 2:12 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to stereogum.com, rock band Boygenius have announced a surprise EP called The Rest and the delightful news follows after the band performed the first track “Black Hole” at their sold out Boston show on September 25.

To be released on October 13 by Interscope, the four track EP is an expansion of Boygenius‘s critically acclaimed debut album The Record. Produced by the band, Tony Berg, Jake Finch, Ethan Gruska, Calvin Lauber, Collin Pastore and Marshall Vore, The Rest continues to showcase Boygenius’s songwriting prowess and distinct sound.

As for the live performance of “Black Hole,” the song is wonderful by how the instrumentation shakes the background with vibrant pop and rock sound while the vocal performances dazzle the audience with bittersweet harmony and melody.

In other news, Boygenius kicked off the Fall leg of their tour with the first of two shows in Boston before performing in New Haven, Philadelphia and Madison Square Garden.

Also the band will host a special Halloween event at Hollywood Bowl on October 31. Special guests include MUNA, Samia, Palehound and a unique Halloween event with 100 gecs and special guest Sloppy Jane.

The Room Tracklist

1. “Black Hole”

2. “****** ** *******”

3. “*******”

4. “*****”