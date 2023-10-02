Boygenius Performs A Stunning New Single “Powers” During Live Performance

Home News Kennedy Huston October 2nd, 2023 - 7:27 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Trio group Boygenius introduced a new song titled “Powers”, live at their show in Philadelphia. The song is the third out of four songs on their upcoming EP with one left yet to be released.

The song began with Julien Bakker on vocals and guitar passionately serenading the audience. Band members Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus later chime in with melodic harmonies throughout the rest of the song.

Last week, the group announced the upcoming release of their EP, The Rest, and have been spontaneously releasing the songs throughout their tour. So far, Boygenius has unveiled three out of the four total songs from their EP including “Black Hole” and “Afraid of Heights”.

The group has two shows left this month in New York, NY and Hollywood, CA. So to fans attending either of these shows, you have a 50% chance of being the first to hear a new Boygenius song live.

In March 2023, Boygenius debuted their studio album “The Record ” which is composed of twelve songs and honors the intimacies and friendships that shape one’s identity.

According to NME, the band was recently accompanied by Hoizer as a surprise guest at their show in Boston during their encore. The four performed “Salt in the Wound” a song off the band’s 2018 album Boygenius.

