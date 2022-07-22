Exodus Performs With The Black Dahlia Murder’s Brandon Ellis During Italy’s Luppolo In Rock Festival

Home News Federico Cardenas July 22nd, 2022 - 10:01 PM

The Richmond-based thrash metal titans Exodus were joined on stage by guitarist Brandon Ellis of the melodic death metal outfit The Black Dahlia Murder at a performance at Italy’s Luppolo In Rock festival. According to Blabbermouth, the decision to enlist Brandon Ellis as a replacement followed a month after the band explained that their guitarist Lee Altus would be unable to join their newest tour due to “family issues.”

Blabbermouth quotes the band’s original statement as explaining that “EXODUS regretfully announce that Lee Altus will not be joining us on our upcoming European tour. Family concerns dictate he remain close to home and being so far away from home is not possible. EXODUS stand strong with Lee and will destroy in his behalf, and he will rejoin us for the upcoming tours such as the fall leg of ‘The Bay Strikes Back’. We stand behind our brother in everything and he will be back! Joining us on this trek is none other than Brandon Ellis of THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER so let’s welcome him like one of the EXODUS family!”

Footage of Exodus’ performance with Brandon Ellis was recorded by a fan and released to the “Loud and Proud Italy” YouTube channel, an account dedicated to uploading footage of famous rock and metal bands performing in Italy. Throughout the footage, Brandon Ellis looks well at home alongside these thrash giants, showing off his versatility, technical prowess and stage presence throughout the performance.

Watch Exodus perform with Brandon Ellis at Luppolo in Rock via YouTube below.

On top of their own ongoing and upcoming tour dates in the US and abroad, Exodus will also be joining Testament on their upcoming fall tour.

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz